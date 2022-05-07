Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Price Target Increased to €38.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from €35.00 ($36.84) to €38.00 ($40.00) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FSNUY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €38.00 ($40.00) to €36.00 ($37.89) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €94.00 ($98.95) to €87.00 ($91.58) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €42.30 ($44.53) to €34.50 ($36.32) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €55.95 ($58.89) to €60.25 ($63.42) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.85.

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

FSNUY stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.03. The stock had a trading volume of 148,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $14.81.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA ( OTCMKTS:FSNUY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 6.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Get Rating)

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.