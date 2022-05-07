Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FDP traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $24.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,671. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 12 month low of $23.42 and a 12 month high of $36.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

In related news, CFO Eduardo Guarita Bezerra sold 4,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $118,516.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Hans Sauter sold 2,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $62,986.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 19,164 shares of company stock valued at $501,788. Company insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,538,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,853,000 after buying an additional 138,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,177,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,505,000 after purchasing an additional 64,347 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,928,000 after purchasing an additional 14,147 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter valued at $7,472,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 63,007 shares during the period. 67.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fresh Del Monte Produce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

