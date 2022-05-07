Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.94 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 3,066.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Shares of FTDR traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.84. 4,926,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,327. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.27. Frontdoor has a 1 year low of $24.04 and a 1 year high of $54.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 261,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 145,438 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Frontdoor by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 114,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Frontdoor by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTDR shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Frontdoor from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Frontdoor from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $50.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

