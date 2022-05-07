Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 235.87% and a net margin of 77.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $25.16 on Friday. Frontier Communications Parent has a twelve month low of $23.24 and a twelve month high of $35.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.20.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FYBR shares. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.64.
About Frontier Communications Parent (Get Rating)
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.
