Frontier Digital Ventures Limited (ASX:FDV) Insider Anthony Klok Acquires 75,000 Shares

Frontier Digital Ventures Limited (ASX:FDV – Get Rating) insider Anthony Klok purchased 75,000 shares of Frontier Digital Ventures stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.03 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of A$77,475.00 ($54,559.86).
The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.
Frontier Digital Ventures Company Profile (Get Rating)
