Frontier Digital Ventures Limited (ASX:FDV) Insider Anthony Klok Acquires 75,000 Shares

Frontier Digital Ventures Limited (ASX:FDV – Get Rating) insider Anthony Klok purchased 75,000 shares of Frontier Digital Ventures stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.03 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of A$77,475.00 ($54,559.86).

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Frontier Digital Ventures Company Profile

Frontier Digital Ventures Limited is a private equity firm specializing in investing and developing online classifieds business in emerging markets. The firm prefers to invest in property and automotive verticals and general classifieds/marketplace websites. Frontier Digital Ventures Limited was founded in May 2014 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia with an additional office in Melbourne, Australia.

