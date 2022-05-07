FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FCN. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FCN stock opened at $165.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.43. FTI Consulting has a 52 week low of $131.50 and a 52 week high of $170.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $723.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.83 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FTI Consulting will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $146,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 4,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $616,544.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in FTI Consulting by 132.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in FTI Consulting by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

About FTI Consulting (Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.