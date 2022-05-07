Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $294.02 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) will announce $294.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Funko’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $283.30 million to $306.90 million. Funko posted sales of $236.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Funko will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Funko.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. Funko had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $308.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FNKO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Funko currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.99.

In other news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 2,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $45,075.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,280.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $42,094.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,182.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,431,575 shares of company stock valued at $27,644,790 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Funko by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Funko by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Funko by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Funko by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Funko by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $21.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.11. Funko has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $27.20.

About Funko (Get Rating)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Funko (FNKO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.