Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Funko had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $308.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Funko’s revenue was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Funko updated its FY22 guidance to $1.80-$1.90 EPS.

FNKO stock traded up $4.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.22. 5,486,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,115. Funko has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.11.

In other Funko news, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 712,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $14,356,698.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $42,094.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,182.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,431,575 shares of company stock valued at $27,644,790. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Funko by 38.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 18,922 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Funko by 11.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Funko by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Funko by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 12,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Funko by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FNKO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Funko presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.99.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

