Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.80-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.275-$1.325 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO traded up $4.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,486,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,115. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.59. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $308.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.99 million. Funko had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Funko will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FNKO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.99.

In other news, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 136,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $2,479,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Richard Mariotti sold 106,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $2,155,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,431,575 shares of company stock valued at $27,644,790. 12.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 38.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 18,922 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Funko by 11.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Funko by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 7,807 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Funko by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 12,203 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Funko by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

