G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 708.20% and a negative return on equity of 95.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS.

Shares of GTHX stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $5.06. The stock had a trading volume of 934,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,421. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 8.82. G1 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $24.12.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GTHX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTHX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 18,102 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 572,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 335,635 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in G1 Therapeutics by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in G1 Therapeutics by 688.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 120,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 105,274 shares during the last quarter. 61.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

