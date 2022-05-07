Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Gaia from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.
GAIA stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. Gaia has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $13.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.04 million, a P/E ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 0.59.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harber Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,521,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Gaia by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 575,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 64,456 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gaia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gaia by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 447,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 39,324 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Gaia by 3,131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 29,187 shares during the last quarter. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Gaia (Get Rating)
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.
