Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Gaia from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Get Gaia alerts:

GAIA stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. Gaia has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $13.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.04 million, a P/E ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 0.59.

Gaia ( NASDAQ:GAIA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 million. Gaia had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 4.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gaia will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harber Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,521,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Gaia by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 575,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 64,456 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gaia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gaia by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 447,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 39,324 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Gaia by 3,131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 29,187 shares during the last quarter. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gaia (Get Rating)

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.