Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galiano Gold Inc. provides mining services. It principally explores and develops gold fields. The company currently operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, located in Ghana , West Africa which is jointly owned with Gold Fields Ltd. Galiano Gold Inc., formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc., is based in VANCOUVER. “

Several other research firms have also commented on GAU. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from $1.00 to $0.80 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from $1.75 to $0.75 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.80 to $2.20 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from $0.50 to $0.67 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Galiano Gold from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of GAU stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.45. 195,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,329. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.67. The stock has a market cap of $101.45 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.42).

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Galiano Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Galiano Gold by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 8,406,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after buying an additional 826,807 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Galiano Gold by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 51,428 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 498.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 124,669 shares in the last quarter. 49.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Galiano Gold (Get Rating)

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

