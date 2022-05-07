Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Price Target Increased to $208.00 by Analysts at Tigress Financial

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Tigress Financial from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GRMN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garmin from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Garmin from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.00.

NYSE GRMN traded down $2.72 on Friday, reaching $106.03. The company had a trading volume of 709,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.01. Garmin has a 1-year low of $104.71 and a 1-year high of $178.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.39 and its 200-day moving average is $126.66.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRMN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Garmin by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,187,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,795,761,000 after acquiring an additional 123,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Garmin by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,699,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $912,261,000 after acquiring an additional 111,459 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Garmin by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,696,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $775,734,000 after acquiring an additional 918,937 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,185,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $494,133,000 after acquiring an additional 166,245 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Garmin by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,062,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $280,850,000 after acquiring an additional 68,549 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

