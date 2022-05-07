Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Price Target Increased to $208.00 by Analysts at Tigress Financial

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Tigress Financial from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GRMN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garmin from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Garmin from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.00.
NYSE GRMN traded down $2.72 on Friday, reaching $106.03. The company had a trading volume of 709,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.01. Garmin has a 1-year low of $104.71 and a 1-year high of $178.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.39 and its 200-day moving average is $126.66.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRMN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Garmin by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,187,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,795,761,000 after acquiring an additional 123,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Garmin by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,699,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $912,261,000 after acquiring an additional 111,459 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Garmin by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,696,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $775,734,000 after acquiring an additional 918,937 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,185,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $494,133,000 after acquiring an additional 166,245 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Garmin by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,062,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $280,850,000 after acquiring an additional 68,549 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Garmin Company Profile (Get Rating)
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Garmin (GRMN)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.