Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $893.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gates Industrial updated its FY22 guidance to $1.20-$1.30 EPS.

Gates Industrial stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.55. 1,034,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,417. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.46. Gates Industrial has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 13,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $208,175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after acquiring an additional 12,285 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 350,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 17,047 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GTES. Wolfe Research lowered Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Gates Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

About Gates Industrial (Get Rating)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.