Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded down $18.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $241.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,231,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,367. Generac has a 12-month low of $217.10 and a 12-month high of $524.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.13.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GNRC. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Generac from $533.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.90.

In related news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total value of $1,572,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,389 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,466. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Generac by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,298,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Generac by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after acquiring an additional 13,018 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Generac by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,533,000. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile (Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

