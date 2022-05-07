Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Cut to $485.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $556.00 to $485.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 100.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $540.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. OTR Global downgraded Generac to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Generac from $369.00 to $298.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.90.

GNRC stock opened at $241.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $284.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.13. Generac has a one year low of $217.10 and a one year high of $524.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.17. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Generac will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,975 shares in the company, valued at $136,900,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,389 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,466. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Generac by 59.2% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

