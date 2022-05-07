Generation Income Properties (GIPR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th.
Shares of Generation Income Properties stock opened at $6.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 33.94 and a quick ratio of 33.94. Generation Income Properties has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.85.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.36%.
Generation Income Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)
Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Generation Income Properties (GIPR)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Generation Income Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Income Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.