Generation Income Properties (GIPR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of Generation Income Properties stock opened at $6.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 33.94 and a quick ratio of 33.94. Generation Income Properties has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.36%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Generation Income Properties stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Generation Income Properties, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GIPR Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.54% of Generation Income Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

