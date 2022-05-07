Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $631.95 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Genesis Energy stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,365. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Genesis Energy has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $13.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.88%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 20.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Genesis Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 88,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Genesis Energy by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Genesis Energy by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 41,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Genesis Energy by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,713,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,564 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Genesis Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

