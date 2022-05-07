Genpact (NYSE:G) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Genpact updated its FY22 guidance to $2.60-2.76 EPS.

NYSE:G traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.54. 2,467,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.35 and its 200-day moving average is $47.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41. Genpact has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $54.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of G. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Genpact by 26.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on G. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Genpact in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.71.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

