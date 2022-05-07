Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) versus Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Financial Comparison

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) and Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Gentex and Romeo Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gentex 19.52% 17.46% 15.59% Romeo Power 35.15% -38.19% -33.55%

This table compares Gentex and Romeo Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gentex $1.73 billion 3.98 $360.80 million $1.40 20.91 Romeo Power $16.80 million 9.34 $10.03 million $0.03 39.00

Gentex has higher revenue and earnings than Romeo Power. Gentex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Romeo Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.2% of Gentex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of Romeo Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Gentex shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Romeo Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Gentex and Romeo Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gentex 1 0 5 0 2.67 Romeo Power 0 2 0 0 2.00

Gentex presently has a consensus target price of $32.81, indicating a potential upside of 12.06%. Romeo Power has a consensus target price of $5.67, indicating a potential upside of 384.33%. Given Romeo Power’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Romeo Power is more favorable than Gentex.

Risk & Volatility

Gentex has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Romeo Power has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gentex beats Romeo Power on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gentex (Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers. It also provides variable dimmable windows to aircraft manufacturers and airline operators. In addition, the company offers photoelectric smoke detectors and alarms, electrochemical carbon monoxide alarms and detectors, audible and visual signaling alarms, and bells and speakers used in fire detection systems in office buildings, hotels, and other commercial and residential buildings, as well as researches and develops nanofiber chemical sensing products. The company sells its fire protection products directly, as well as through sales managers and manufacturer representative organizations to fire protection and security product distributors, electrical wholesale houses, and original equipment manufacturers of fire protection systems. Gentex Corporation was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Zeeland, Michigan.

About Romeo Power (Get Rating)

Romeo Power, Inc., an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for vehicle electrification in North America. The company designs and manufactures battery modules, battery packs, and battery management system technologies; and provides non-recurring engineering services, such as design, prototype, and testing services. It serves commercial electric vehicle manufacturers, electric powertrain converters, electric watercraft manufacturers, fleet operators, and automobile, and recreational vehicle manufacturers. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Vernon, California.

