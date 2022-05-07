Genus plc (LON:GNS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Genus plc (LON:GNS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,391.43 ($67.35).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($56.21) price target on shares of Genus in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

GNS stock opened at GBX 2,276 ($28.43) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,806.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,973.86. Genus has a 52 week low of GBX 2,270.68 ($28.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,310 ($78.83).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 10.30 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. Genus’s payout ratio is 0.57%.

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

