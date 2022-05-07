Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.116 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Gerdau has a payout ratio of 20.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Gerdau to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

GGB stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Gerdau has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $7.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GGB. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 14.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 46.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 14,514 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 48,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

