German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

GABC stock opened at $34.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. German American Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.30 and a 1-year high of $43.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.66.

German American Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GABC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 13.30%. As a group, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other German American Bancorp news, Director Thomas W. Seger purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 8,204 shares of company stock valued at $303,339 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GABC. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 179,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 51,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 29,965 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 24,408 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 18,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

