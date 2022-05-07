GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$42.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental to C$48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a C$41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$51.94.

Shares of TSE:GFL opened at C$38.13 on Friday. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of C$33.25 and a 52 week high of C$54.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$38.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$43.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.23. The company has a market cap of C$12.59 billion and a PE ratio of -20.84.

GFL Environmental ( TSE:GFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.43 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.28%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

