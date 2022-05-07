Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.88 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries updated its FY22 guidance to $3.20-$3.40 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.69. 359,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,678. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Gibraltar Industries has a twelve month low of $37.57 and a twelve month high of $85.98.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,741,000 after buying an additional 105,209 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,071,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,435,000 after purchasing an additional 54,179 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 104,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 32,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROCK shares. TheStreet lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.