Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target Raised to C$25.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GEI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.50 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Gibson Energy to C$27.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$25.47.

Shares of Gibson Energy stock opened at C$26.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.50. The company has a market cap of C$3.85 billion and a PE ratio of 26.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$25.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.05. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of C$21.43 and a 52 week high of C$26.98.

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$2.12 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.18048 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.39%.

In other Gibson Energy news, Director James Joseph Cleary sold 4,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.97, for a total transaction of C$105,074.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$389,498.06.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

