Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) PT Raised to $52.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 68.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GIL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

NYSE GIL opened at $30.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $30.17 and a 1-year high of $43.63.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $774.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.81 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 20.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 10.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 186,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 17,167 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the first quarter worth $367,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 22.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 449,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,867,000 after purchasing an additional 81,070 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 90.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,613 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 24,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 55.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 25,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.