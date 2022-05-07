Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) PT Raised to $52.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 68.18% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GIL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.82.
NYSE GIL opened at $30.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $30.17 and a 1-year high of $43.63.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 10.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 186,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 17,167 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the first quarter worth $367,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 22.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 449,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,867,000 after purchasing an additional 81,070 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 90.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,613 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 24,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 55.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 25,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.
Gildan Activewear Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.
