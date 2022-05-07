Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Releases Earnings Results

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The firm had revenue of $774.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:GIL traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.92. 857,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,228. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $30.17 and a one year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.97. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.44.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 20.30%.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.82.
Gildan Activewear Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gildan Activewear (GIL)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.