Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies. The Company target small and medium sized private businesses that meet some or all of our criteria, including the potential for growth, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on cash flow, substantial ownership by a buyout fund or a venture capital fund and potential opportunities for us to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gladstone Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Gladstone Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Shares of GLAD stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.08. 107,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,788. Gladstone Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $414.34 million, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.51.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 115.70%. The firm had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.0675 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 38.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLAD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 79.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 13.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Capital (Get Rating)

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

