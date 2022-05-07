Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and owning triple-net leased industrial and commercial real estate properties and selectively making long-term mortgage loans. Its goal is to pay our shareholders dividends on a monthly basis. Its objective is to increase the amount of dividends paid out each year. “

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Commercial has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

GOOD traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $20.44. 217,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,203. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 6.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average is $22.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.1254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is -4,998.33%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOD. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Commercial (GOOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.