Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Glaukos’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

GKOS stock traded down $3.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,270. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Glaukos has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $87.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.79 and a beta of 1.52.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GKOS. Citigroup raised their price objective on Glaukos from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Glaukos from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. William Blair raised Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.89.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 212,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,464,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,926,000 after buying an additional 84,586 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after buying an additional 16,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,536 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

