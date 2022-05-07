Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Glaukos’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.
GKOS stock traded down $3.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,270. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Glaukos has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $87.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.79 and a beta of 1.52.
Several research firms recently weighed in on GKOS. Citigroup raised their price objective on Glaukos from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Glaukos from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. William Blair raised Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.89.
About Glaukos (Get Rating)
Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.
