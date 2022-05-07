Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 146.82% and a negative return on equity of 113.20%. The firm had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

GBT stock traded down $2.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,767,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,918. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Global Blood Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $41.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.23.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 356.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 276,967 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 280,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 83,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,916,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 223.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after buying an additional 117,734 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GBT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $86.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Blood Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.42.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

