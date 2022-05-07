Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 146.82% and a negative return on equity of 113.20%. The firm had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
GBT stock traded down $2.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,767,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,918. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Global Blood Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $41.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.23.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 356.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 276,967 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 280,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 83,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,916,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 223.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after buying an additional 117,734 shares during the period.
Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.
