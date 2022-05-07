Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 146.82% and a negative return on equity of 113.20%. The company had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share. Global Blood Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis.

GBT stock traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.87. 2,767,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,918. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.64 and its 200 day moving average is $31.23. The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $41.73.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 213.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,260,000 after acquiring an additional 374,402 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 37,623 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.42.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

