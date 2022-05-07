Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 146.82% and a negative return on equity of 113.20%. The company had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share. Global Blood Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis.
GBT stock traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.87. 2,767,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,918. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.64 and its 200 day moving average is $31.23. The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $41.73.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 213.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,260,000 after acquiring an additional 374,402 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 37,623 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares during the period.
Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.
