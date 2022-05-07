Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Global Industrial Company, through its operating subsidiaries, is a provider of industrial products principally in North America. Global Industrial Company, formerly known as Systemax Inc., is based in NY. “

NYSE:GIC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.65. 79,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,792. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.23. Global Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $45.21.

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.24. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 58.72% and a net margin of 10.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Industrial will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,223,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,945,000 after purchasing an additional 54,010 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 876,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 448,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,343,000 after purchasing an additional 29,946 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 313,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 90,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Global Industrial Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks.

