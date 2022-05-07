Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 3.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

NYSE GMRE traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $13.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,273. The firm has a market cap of $874.26 million, a PE ratio of 66.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.30. Global Medical REIT has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $18.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. This is a boost from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is presently 420.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Medical REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Busch acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $31,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 3.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

