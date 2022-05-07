Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 2.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Shares of GNL stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.69. The stock had a trading volume of 911,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,775. Global Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,066.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 55,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 84,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 23.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GNL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.76.

About Global Net Lease (Get Rating)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

