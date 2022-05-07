GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Price Target Lowered to 295.00 at Credit Suisse Group

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from 370.00 to 295.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 522.00 to 538.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $322.67.

Shares of GN Store Nord A/S stock traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.29. The company had a trading volume of 11,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.15. GN Store Nord A/S has a 12-month low of $97.19 and a 12-month high of $286.11.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.4678 per share. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. GN Store Nord A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.97%.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

