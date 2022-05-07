GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 1,824.95% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE GDDY opened at $76.98 on Friday. GoDaddy has a 52 week low of $65.70 and a 52 week high of $90.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoDaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.70.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,254 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $746,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $115,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,583. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in GoDaddy by 261.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 216.1% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 23,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 16,328 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after buying an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

