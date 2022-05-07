GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $82.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GoDaddy’s first-quarter results were driven by strong momentum across applications & commerce and the core platform. Growing demand for GoDaddy Payments remained a positive. Notably, the company witnessed 70% adoption within the commerce tier of Websites + Marketing and 25% within Managed WordPress. GoDaddy’s growing international revenues contributed well to the top-line growth. Further, increasing commerce offerings with gross merchandise volume aided the quarterly performance. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Yet, the constant global supply chain challenges remain concerns. Further, mounting operating expenses owing to rising technology & development investments are headwinds. Additionally, growing competition in the domain, hosting and presence markets remains a risk to its market position.”

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.70.

Shares of GDDY stock traded down $1.32 on Friday, hitting $76.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,918,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. GoDaddy has a fifty-two week low of $65.70 and a fifty-two week high of $90.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.20 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 1,824.95% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $115,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $171,895.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,051 shares in the company, valued at $19,382,652.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,933 shares of company stock worth $1,549,583. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in GoDaddy by 23.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in GoDaddy by 157.9% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 10,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 23.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2,343.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 13,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

