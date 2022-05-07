Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GDEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Golden Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.17.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

NASDAQ:GDEN traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $46.10. The stock had a trading volume of 439,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,610. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 2.59. Golden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $37.19 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.62.

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $281.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.84 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 54.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Golden Entertainment will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Golden Entertainment news, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $27,780,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen Arcana sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $932,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 860,129 shares of company stock valued at $42,409,156. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 0.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 98,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. 68.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.