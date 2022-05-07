Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Goldman Sachs BDC has a payout ratio of 99.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.7%.

GSBD opened at $18.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1 year low of $18.22 and a 1 year high of $20.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $83.76 million for the quarter. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 55.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSBD. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the third quarter worth $261,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 538.5% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 120,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 101,777 shares during the period. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

