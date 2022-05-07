Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

NASDAQ GT opened at $12.31 on Friday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $11.64 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.27.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 16,494 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 42,580 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 133,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 140,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GT shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Nomura raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.86.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber (Get Rating)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

