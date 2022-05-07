GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQG) Insider Elizabeth Proust Acquires 50,000 Shares

GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQG – Get Rating) insider Elizabeth Proust acquired 50,000 shares of GQG Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.49 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$74,400.00 ($52,394.37).

About GQG Partners (Get Rating)

GQG Partners Inc operates as a boutique asset management company. It manages equity portfolios for investors, including pension funds, sovereign funds, wealth management firms, and other financial institutions. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. GQG Partners Inc is a subsidiary of QVFT LLC.

