GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GrafTech International had a net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 372.52%. The business had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:EAF opened at $8.51 on Friday. GrafTech International has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $14.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAF. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in GrafTech International by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in GrafTech International by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in GrafTech International by 75.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 20,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

