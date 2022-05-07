GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GrafTech International had a net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 372.52%. The business had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE:EAF opened at $8.51 on Friday. GrafTech International has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $14.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.98.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th.
About GrafTech International
GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.
