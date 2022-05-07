Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.58

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 1.58 per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 18th.

Graham has raised its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Graham has a payout ratio of 17.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

GHC stock opened at $590.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $601.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $597.28. Graham has a one year low of $547.75 and a one year high of $685.00.

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $862.93 million for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHC. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Graham in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Graham in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Graham in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Graham by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Graham by 11.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graham in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

