Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Declares $1.58 Quarterly Dividend

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 1.58 per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 18th.

Graham has increased its dividend by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Graham has a payout ratio of 17.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

GHC opened at $590.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $601.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $597.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.58. Graham has a twelve month low of $547.75 and a twelve month high of $685.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $862.93 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Graham in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Graham by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Graham by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Graham by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Graham by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Graham by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

