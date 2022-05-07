Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Announces Earnings Results

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $244.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.78 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education updated its Q2 guidance to $0.80-0.87 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.53-6.09 EPS.

LOPE stock traded down $3.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.51. The company had a trading volume of 554,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,167. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.31. Grand Canyon Education has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $102.04.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grand Canyon Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $73,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,914,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 24,742 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 101,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.