Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80-0.87 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $199.5-202.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $201.40 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.53-6.09 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LOPE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Grand Canyon Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.00.

Grand Canyon Education stock traded down $3.68 on Friday, reaching $94.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,167. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.31. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.50. Grand Canyon Education has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $102.04.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $244.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $73,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,914,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 24,742 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth $1,001,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 101,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

