Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) PT Raised to $110.00

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barrington Research from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.39% from the stock’s current price. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LOPE. Berenberg Bank cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grand Canyon Education has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $94.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.31. Grand Canyon Education has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.50.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $244.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $73,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

