Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) PT Raised to $111.00 at Robert W. Baird

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $95.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research cut their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $94.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.34 and a 200 day moving average of $87.31. Grand Canyon Education has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $102.04.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $244.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.78 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $73,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,162,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,389,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,190,000 after acquiring an additional 383,417 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,971,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,547,000 after acquiring an additional 186,588 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 719,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,313,000 after buying an additional 154,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 253,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,723,000 after buying an additional 120,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.